AAFAF completes José M. Berrocal summer internship program

August 3, 2020 219

The Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority, or AAFAF, announced the completion of the 2020 edition of its José M. Berrocal summer internship program, Executive Director Omar Marrero confirmed.

He said that, through this internship, the agency sought to promote the research and professional development of the participants in the areas of public finance, accounting, economics, public administration, law and other related disciplines with particular emphasis on matters related to the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act.

“The summer internship program, which had to be adapted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had the participation of seven students from several universities, in Puerto Rico and in the [continental] United States,” said Marrero.

As part of the internship, the students participated in conversations with several government officials, including Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico Executive Director Natalie Jaresko, Treasury Department Secretary Francisco Parés, Public-Private Partnership Executive Director Fermin Fontanés, Department of Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Laboy, The Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency, known as COR3, Executive Director Ottmar Chávez, Federal Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Alex Amparo, Convention Center District Authority Director Noelia García, and Jeniffer Storipan, director of the Federal Affairs Administration in Washington D.C.

During the talks, students talked with government officials about their academic and professional backgrounds, as well as the work agendas of the agencies they lead, with a focus on projects in fiscal matters.