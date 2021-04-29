AAFAF launches Institute for Professional Training and Public Economic Governance

AAFAF Executive Director Omar Marrero.

The Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF, in Spanish) has launched the Institute for Professional Training and Public Economic Governance for professionals and human resources of the government of Puerto Rico, agency Executive Director Omar Marrero confirmed.

The Institute responds to the need to develop and train government human resources on fiscal, economic and governance matters, he added.

The Institute will help establish a progressive government leadership focused on excellence, performance, transparency, and fiscal responsibility. To this end, the Institute will design training curriculums and coordinate offerings such as seminars, trainings, conferences, visits and activities for participants on responsible management practices, planning and execution of fiscal and economic projects.

“I am pleased that AAFAF will be now a learning instrument to help shape better professionals and human resources through the training programs the Institute will coordinate. At AAFAF, we want to develop professionals and human resources of excellence that contribute to a government administration where transparency, performance, sensibility, and fiscal responsibility dominate,” said Marrero.

Moreover, because of their similar purpose, AAFAF’s José M. Berrocal Summer Internship for college students in Puerto Rico and the United States is being integrated into the organizational structure of the Institute for Professional Training and Public Economic Governance.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.