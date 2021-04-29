Type to search

In-Brief

AAFAF launches Institute for Professional Training and Public Economic Governance

Contributor April 29, 2021
Share
AAFAF Executive Director Omar Marrero.

The Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF, in Spanish) has launched the Institute for Professional Training and Public Economic Governance for professionals and human resources of the government of Puerto Rico, agency Executive Director Omar Marrero confirmed.

The Institute responds to the need to develop and train government human resources on fiscal, economic and governance matters, he added. 

The Institute will help establish a progressive government leadership focused on excellence, performance, transparency, and fiscal responsibility. To this end, the Institute will design training curriculums and coordinate offerings such as seminars, trainings, conferences, visits and activities for participants on responsible management practices, planning and execution of fiscal and economic projects.  

“I am pleased that AAFAF will be now a learning instrument to help shape better professionals and human resources through the training programs the Institute will coordinate. At AAFAF, we want to develop professionals and human resources of excellence that contribute to a government administration where transparency, performance, sensibility, and fiscal responsibility dominate,” said Marrero.

Moreover, because of their similar purpose, AAFAF’s José M. Berrocal Summer Internship for college students in Puerto Rico and the United States is being integrated into the organizational structure of the Institute for Professional Training and Public Economic Governance.  

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

AAFAF seeks to promote education in business, tech
Contributor April 28, 2021
Central gov’t starts distributing $100M more to Puerto Rico towns
Contributor April 15, 2021
AAFAF opens applications for summer internship
Contributor April 9, 2021
Guidelines to use $750M revolving reconstruction fund approved
Contributor March 26, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

AAFAF seeks to promote education in business, tech
Central gov’t starts distributing $100M more to Puerto Rico towns
AAFAF opens applications for summer internship
Guidelines to use $750M revolving reconstruction fund approved
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.