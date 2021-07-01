AAFAF opens bid process to dispose of Madame Luchetti School historic structure

The former Madame Luchetti School at the main entrance of Condado in San Juan.

The Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF, in Spanish) announced that a sealed bid process is underway through a Request for Proposal (RFP) process for the land property and the structure known as former Madame Luchetti School at the main entrance of Condado in San Juan.

“We encourage all interested parties to visit the property and participate in the sealed bid process. Proposals for the use of the property must preserve the historical value of the building, which may not be demolished because it is a historical structure,” AAFAF Executive Director Omar Marrero said.

“The Real Property Evaluation and Disposal Committee, whose mission is to promote the disposal of real property in disuse owned by the government of Puerto Rico, will evaluate the proposals that meet the requirements of this RFP and promote economic development and public wellbeing,” he said.

The property, which is owned by the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP, in Spanish), received an emergency designation as historic site by the Planning Board in accordance with current laws and regulations.

The proposals will be evaluated pursuant to the parameters and evaluation criteria established in the RFP and to provisions of the Single Regulation for the Evaluation and Disposal of Real Property of the Executive Branch of the government of Puerto Rico, Regulation No. 9133 of December 9, 2019, he said.

Interested entities and individuals may visit the property on the following dates and times: July 6, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; July 7, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and July 8, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The RFP and the Regulation are available at on AAFAF’s website. The submission deadline is Aug. 27, 2021. Questions about the bid process must be sent before 4 p.m. on July 16, to: cedbi@aafaf.pr.gov.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.