A&Answers study shows mothers prefer family time over gifts

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio May 4, 2022
Moms prefer to spend time with family over receiving gifts, according to a study published by Arteaga & Arteaga’s A&Answers division that reveals what mothers want for Mother’s Day.   

The results of the study entitled “What mom wants on her day” sampled 528 participants aged 18 and older and confirmed that 60% of people would give their mother clothing or perfume.

“The most important gift or what mothers long for the most is being able to spend time close to their loved ones, their children, grandchildren and close relatives,” said Juan Arteaga, vice president of Strategy and New Business at Arteaga & Arteaga.

“They also seek experiences that distract their mind from their daily routine,” said Arteaga.

Meanwhile, 42% of the interviewed mothers said they prefer to go out to eat with their loved ones, 35% like going on vacation, such as going on a trip, staying in a hotel, or going on a cruise.

Another 34% prefer to receive clothes, 33% perfume, 32% gift certificates, and only 30% prefer to be given a spa certificate among gift options.

Among other findings, the study showed that 90% of those surveyed will invest more money on their gifts than last year, 50% will visit more than two establishments to make their purchases, and 40% will use promotions or coupons.

Only 15% are going to give away a gift certificate even though 32% of the mothers surveyed said they prefer it; only 7% will give away spa day, although 30% of the mothers said they want it as a gift.

In the case of expenses for Mother’s Day gifts, participants said they have a budget of between $50 and $100 for the purchase and one in three people plan to buy a gift of $100 or more.

This study is one of the real-time consumer pulse studies that Arteaga & Arteaga has been conducting in the past 15 years through its proprietary research platform, A&Answers.

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She graduated from Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Providencia and is currently a sophomore at Sacred Heart University. Majoring in Journalism and adding a minor in accounting and foreign languages, she aspires to study law after obtaining her bachelor’s degree.
