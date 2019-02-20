Abarca announces ‘Better Care Community Program’ to support local nonprofits

February 20, 2019 105

Pharmacy benefits provider Abarca Health announced the launch of the “Better Care Community Program,” a philanthropic initiative that seeks to support the work of health-related nonprofit organizations that improve the quality of life of communities on the island.

The program was designed and is managed entirely by Abarca employees, known as Abarcans, most of whom belong to the “Millennial” generation.

“Our Abarcans are committed to improving the delivery of health care services on the island and providing a better experience to all patients,” said Jason Borschow, president of Abarca Health.

“We know there are many organizations doing incredible work on the island. With the ‘Better Care Community Program,’ we hope to support local nonprofits with the financial resources they so need and also contribute to the fulfillment of their mission,” he said.

Recent studies establish that the majority of the “Millennial” generation expects the companies where they work to show a commitment to the causes they care about.

This is why Abarca said it is placing the selection of the causes it will support under the “Better Care Community Program” in the hand of its employees, 85 percent of whom are “Millennials.”

The employees will select three nonprofit organizations to provide financing and support through consistent volunteer work for up to three years. The company will employ an innovative approach in the application process and the deployment of the resources that it will make available to selected non-profit organizations.

The “Better Care Community Program” application is open to health-related nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico. A committee of Abarca employees will select 10 finalists, which will be asked for a short video detailing the proposed initiatives.

The videos will be evaluated by Abarca employees, who will vote to choose the best candidates based on the potential impact on the community, the alignment with Abarca’s fundamental values, and volunteer opportunities for Abarcans. The selected organizations will participate in the program for three years.

The application period for the “Better Care Community Program” will be open until March 7, 2019. For more information, click HERE.