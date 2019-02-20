Claro, Dept. of Education partner for digital enrollment project

February 20, 2019 114

Telecommunications service provider Claro and the Puerto Rico Department of Education announced a collaborative alliance in support of the digital enrollment project, through which parents can sign-up their children online using computers located at the Claro Customer Service Centers and several authorized agents.

This new service will be available starting Feb. 21, the provider confirmed.

“We’re pleased to continue supporting the Department of Education in initiatives like these that encourage the use of technology as an important productivity tool,” said Claro CEO Enrique Ortiz de Montellano.

“We invite all parents who don’t have Internet access in their homes to visit us as of next Thursday to carry out their children’s online registration. Once again, we reiterate our commitment to education in Puerto Rico,” he said.

Meanwhile, Education Secretary Julia Keleher said Claro’s commitment to make available their facilities for online registration “will be a great help. We urge the community to make good use of this option that is offered to complete their children’s enrollment process.”

The Customer Service Centers where the service is available are: Plaza las Américas, San Juan; San Patricio Plaza, Guaynabo; Plaza Carolina, Carolina; Plaza Río Hondo and Canton Mall, both in Bayamón; Plaza Fajardo, Fajardo; Plaza del Norte, Hatillo; Plaza del Caribe and Ponce Mall, in Ponce; Mayagüez Mall; Plaza Centro and Villa Blanca, Caguas; and Arecibo.

Parents can also enroll digitally at the following Claro authorized providers: The Company Enter Prices Inc., Plaza Guaynabo; V Y Wireless, Plaza Toa Baja; Caribe Consulting Inc., Río Grande; CA Cellular Group Inc., San Lorenzo; Cels del Norte Inc., Walmart Manatí; CZ Group Inc., Quebradillas; GA Communication Inc., Dorado; EC Wireless Inc., Cabo Rojo; CZ Group Inc., Añasco; Multicellular Inc., Salinas; and DG Com de PR Inc., Plaza Juana Díaz.