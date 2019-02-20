American Red Cross, UPR Med School to offer joint health services in 11 P.R. towns

February 20, 2019 105

Aiming to reach more than 9,700 people in 11 towns, the American Red Cross and the University of Puerto Rico’s Medical Sciences Campus have joined forces to deliver health services as part of long-term recovery efforts.

The initiative carries a $350,000 investment granted by the American Red Cross to the UPR Med School. Residents, students and professionals will participate in the program. The towns that will benefit are: Barranquitas, Comerío, Corozal, Naranjito, Orocovis, Toa Alta, Ceiba Coamo, Manatí, Naguabo, and Salinas.

“After Hurricane María we saw how important it is to have health services, both physically and mentally, to cope with the days following the disaster,” said Lee Vanessa Feliciano, regional executive of the American Red Cross, Puerto Rico Chapter.

“As a result, in the American Red Cross’ long-term recovery program, we created the community health pillar to provide behavioral health and disease prevention activities for children and families. We’re proud to collaborate with the University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus in this important effort for all of us,” she said.

The project integrates telemedicine technology to provide patients with clinical and diagnostic evaluation services when a specialist is required and cannot be there personally at the time of the clinics. Through this technology, online interviews, laboratory results and image evaluations are carried out with which the health professional can evaluate the patient remotely.

In addition to the use of telemedicine, people will receive services to prevent diseases and promote education, such as: physical examination; blood pressure, temperature, and glucose tests; nutritional talks, vaccination and dental services, among others.

Similarly, to support the mental health area, organizers will offer talks and workshops on disaster preparedness, trauma detection and referrals to clinics in the identification of illnesses.