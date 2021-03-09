ABB manufacturing plant in Vieques closing next month

In 2017, ABB bought GE Industrial Solutions, the former General Electric’s global electrification solutions business, which operated the plant in Vieques for decades.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Electrical & Electronic Manufacturing operation ABB will be shutting down its plant in the island municipality of Vieques — where it is the largest employer — next month, Mayor José Corcino told this media outlet.

The closing will leave 45 people unemployed, the mayor said.

In a statement, ABB confirmed its decision to stop production at its Vieques plant by the end of April.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=664642&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=664642&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“ABB has made the decision to stop manufacturing at the Vieques, Puerto Rico plant due to its global product lifecycle strategy, as products currently manufactured at Vieques will no longer be a part of the product portfolio,” the company stated.

“In addition, following ABB’s global factory footprint optimization, the remaining products will be moved to other ABB facilities, including a facility in Puerto Rico. The move is expected to be completed by the end of April 2021, at which time the Vieques facility will close,” the company said.

ABB’s Electrification business in Puerto Rico manufactures low-voltage electrical distribution and control products and components and installation connection products at three facilities with 1,000 employees in plants located in Arecibo and Vega Baja.

In 2017, ABB bought GE Industrial Solutions, the former General Electric’s global electrification solutions business, which operated the plant in Vieques for decades.

As for the affected employees, ABB confirmed that it will provide support during the transition.

“This support includes offering job opportunities at another Puerto Rico facility to those employees wishing to pursue them in addition to providing the corporate benefits package for eligible employees,” it added.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our Vieques team for their hard work and dedication to the plant and the community. The Vieques plant has been operating for 52 years, and the employees have worked closely to support the Vieques community over the years,” the company stated.

Author Details Author Details Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez Author Details Business reporter with 27 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.