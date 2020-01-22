ABI’s to hold Caribbean Insolvency Symposium in P.R. on Feb. 3-5

January 22, 2020 71

The American Bankruptcy Institute’s 2020 Caribbean Insolvency Symposium will return to Puerto Rico on Feb. 3-5, featuring an educational program developed to provide attendees with an interactive learning experience led by a faculty of prominent national and regional bankruptcy judges, as well as experienced practitioners.

ABI is the largest multi-disciplinary, nonpartisan organization dedicated to research and education on matters related to insolvency.

The event slated to take place at the El San Juan Hotel will also feature session tracks tailored specifically for business and consumer practitioners, and a new track for financial advisors, the organization confirmed.

Attendees will have the opportunity to earn up to 12.6/12.5 hours of CLE/CPE credit, including up to 1.8/1.5 hours of ethics. Click here for the full schedule and list of speakers.

ABI was founded in 1982 to provide Congress and the public with “unbiased analysis of bankruptcy issues.”

The ABI membership includes nearly 11,000 attorneys, accountants, bankers, judges, professors, lenders, turnaround specialists and other bankruptcy professionals, providing a forum for the exchange of ideas and information.

