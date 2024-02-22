Type to search

Featured General Biz News

AC Culinary Group invests $2M to expand operations in Bayamón

Contributor February 22, 2024
With this expansion, AC Culinary Group seeks to increase its production and innovation capacity, while preparing to continue growing in the U.S. market and other Latin American countries such as Panama, owner Chef Enrique Piñeiro said.

AC Culinary Group has revealed a $2 million plant expansion with the support of Puerto Rico Department of Economic Development and Commerce’s (DDEC, in Spanish) Economic Incentives Fund.

The new facility in Minillas Industrial Park in Bayamón will increase production capacity and introduce new products under the Chef Piñeiro brand for the local market, as well as for export to the Caribbean, Central America and U.S. states, said DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre during a tour of the operation.

Founded in 2007, the company produces sautéed aromatics, or sofritos, and ground garlic varieties under the Chef Piñeiro and El Isleño brands, along with private labels for supermarket chains and other independent entities.

With this expansion, the company seeks to increase its production and innovation, while preparing to further grow in the U.S. market and other Latin American countries such as Panama, owner Chef Enrique Piñeiro said.

“We currently employ 20 people, and we will generate 10 jobs with this expansion that will help us increase the import of our products to the United States, where there are Latinos and Puerto Ricans, in addition to reaching new markets in the near future,” Piñeiro stated. “We’re very happy with this new building where we will continue manufacturing the essential products in Puerto Rican cuisine.”

“AC Culinary is committed to local products and its people, and to prepare its products, they use ingredients from local farms, local printers and packaging material manufactured in Puerto Rico,” Piñero continued.

“The impact it generates on the local economy is important for AC Culinary Group and it reiterates it with its new factory in Bayamón,” he added.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

This public-private partnership is a way to meet the port infrastructure needs in the hands of the largest independent port operator in the world … to achieve the goal of increasing the arrival of cruise ships to the island and to continue promoting the development of the tourism sector and the local economy.”

 

Fermín Fontanés, executive director of the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority (P3A), on the completion of financial arrangements between the Puerto Rico Ports Authority and San Juan Cruise Port for the San Juan Bay cruise terminal public-private partnership project.

More about NIMB

©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.