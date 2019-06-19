AC Hotel San Juan-Condado by Marriott to open new $590K meeting space

June 19, 2019 164

The AC Hotel San Juan-Condado by Marriott’s expansion plans are moving forward, with the July opening of its new meeting and event space, which entailed a $590,000 investment.

Hotel officials announced that the new facilities will have capacity for 100 people during social activities or up to 70 for meetings, depending on the event.

Cindy Aldea, sales and marketing director of the AC Hotel San Juan-Condado by Marriott, said the expansion of the meeting spaces arose from the demand the hotel had since it opened in April 2017.

“This new space will allow us to diversify our offer for groups and conventions while allowing us to accommodate the specific needs of each event. We can design different events or divide the space into two rooms with separate sections,” she said.

Among the activities that can be held are corporate parties, junior proms, “quinceañeros,” wedding receptions, workshops, seminars and business meetings, among others.

The AC Hotel by Marriott executive said the property has experienced “vertiginous” growth despite the challenges posed by Hurricanes Irma and María a few months after it opened.

“During 2017 and 2018, the hotel managed to exceed its budgets and managed to quickly position itself within the top ten hotels of the AC by Marriott brand in the Americas, among the five best of all Marriott brands in the Caribbean and within the first two in Puerto Rico,” Aldea said.