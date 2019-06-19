T-Mobile launches new bid to lure customers from competition

June 19, 2019 118

T-Mobile Puerto Rico has launched its latest marketing campaign to lure new customers from the competition, by having them test drive its 600MHz LTE network for 14 days, or it will pay them to go back to their former carriers.

The effort includes five spots featuring stories that narrate everyday situations where the protagonists are oversharing on their social networks.

Filmed in its entirety in Puerto Rico, the campaign is laced with T-Mobile’s irreverent style.

“Our intention is to create a complete message through platforms and media to tell our story and the unique benefit of the 600MHz LTE network, using the humor that characterizes us,” said Lyanette Dávila, marketing director of T-Mobile Puerto Rico.

This is the provider’s latest promotional initiative, which follows a preview of the campaign launched last month where T-Mobile invited AT&T customers to test its network, risk-free.

“About 99.7% of those who tested us, stayed with our network,” Dávila said.

The campaign strategy is based on the performance of T-Mobile’s network and the ongoing expansions of its islandwide footprint. The T-Mobile network had 12% more sites last month, compared to May 2018. The deactivation rate has decreased by 23% year-over-year, she said. T-Mobile’s customer base has increased 13% year-over-year, Dávila added.h