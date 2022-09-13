ACAA launches new coverage options for Puerto Rico drivers

The Automobile Accident Compensation Administration.

The Automobile Accident Compensation Administration (ACAA, in Spanish) announced the launch of two new insurance options, Plus and Premium, for Puerto Rico drivers.

Both products seek to increase benefits and compensation in the event of a traffic accident and will be available starting today, agency officials confirmed.

“We recognize the economic difficulties that Puerto Rican families face due to the consequences caused by traffic accidents,” said ACAA Executive Director Noé Marcano.

“So, we have designed two new free selection products that seek to increase compensation and provide financial support to the spouse and children under 21 years of age, in case of death or dismemberment as a result of a car accident.”

The Plus coverage for $50 a year offers the medical/hospital services of the current coverage, and grants $75,000 to the spouse and up to a maximum of $70,000 for dependent children in the event of death. It also grants up of $75,000 in the event of dismemberment and $5,000 for funeral expenses.

The Premium coverage will cost $70 per year and includes the same hospital services of the current mandatory coverage. This plan increases the death compensation for the spouse to $92,000 and dependent children to a maximum of $100,000. In case of dismemberment, it will award up to $100,000 and $8,000 for funeral expenses.

To benefit, drivers must choose one of three coverage options, the basic mandatory plan or one of the two new alternatives that will appear in the annual vehicle registration document.

ACAA estimates that 40% of drivers will emigrate to one of these new alternatives given the added value and security provided to families and dependents, Marcano said.