Gov’t auto accident compensation agency revamps website

The Automobile Accident Compensation Administration (ACAA, in Spanish) announced the revamping of its website, with the goal of optimizing the search experience of users and focused on offering services to those injured in a traffic accident.

The agency provides coverage for medical-hospital services, chiropractic services, convalescent homes, rehabilitation, and medical equipment and medicines required for treatment, for those who are injured because of an accident involving a motor vehicle that complies with current laws.

ACAA Executive Director Noé Marcano-Rivera said the website will offer the user a new experience with more information, better technological infrastructure, and search accessibility. In addition, a better visualization with the graphic redesign, since navigation through smartphones and tablets was considered.

“The tool allows the user to search among all the medical providers that belong to the Corporation’s medical provider network, by municipality and specialty so that the injured can select the provider of their convenience,” Marcano-Rivera said.

“In the same way, users will be able to access the information necessary to initiate a claim, find out about the coverage and services, request online educational talks, regulations, brochures to download, among others,” he said.

The webpage, designed in collaboration with the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service (PRITS), allows the user to navigate safely and, in turn, maintains uniformity with modern digital structures, the official added.

The new website, which adjusts itself to mobile devices, meets the Interface and Design Guides (GUIDI, in Spanish), as well as the Accessibility Guides for the government’s webpages, said PRITS Executive Director Nannette Martínez.

Soon, the site will provide electronic filing services, as well as a platform for medical providers to verify the status of their invoices, government officials said.