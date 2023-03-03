Type to search

In-Brief

Fundación Ceiba grants $1.3M for scholarships at UPR-Mayagüez

Contributor March 3, 2023
UPR's Mayagüez campus.

The Fundación Ceiba, a nonprofit entity founded by Fernando Colón-Osorio, a graduate of the University of Puerto Rico’s Mayagüez Campus (known as the RUM), signed a philanthropy agreement through which he will donate $1.3 million to the institution to grant scholarships to School of Engineering students.

The initiative, called “Give Back, Creating a Community of Scholars & Entrepreneurs,” will last for 10 years. Its goal is to support students with financial need and stimulate innovation and economic growth in Puerto Rico.

“Although my origins are extremely modest, the education that the RUM provided me in the sixties allowed me to reach positions of high influence professionally and financially in the field of computers, worldwide,” said Colón-Osorio, who graduated from the college’s School of Electrical Engineering and Computers in 1970.

“Who would have imagined that a boy from humble origins would become vice president of the second largest company in the world of computers and would work hand in hand with the likes of that world, such as Ken Olsen, Robert Everett, Bob Galvin, Gordon Bell, Butler Lampson, Dave Cutler, and others?” he said.

“As such, then, it is my responsibility and that of all former students with economic capacity to give back to the College. This contribution hopes to grant students like me, in terms of scarce economic resources, the opportunity to transform their lives, and, therefore, transform Puerto Rico,” said Colón-Osorio. 

He added that the scholarships will cover full tuition and all expenses associated with academic studies: courses, books, and materials, among others, as well as some stipends such as food and lodging. Financial aid will extend for a period of five years or less, from college entrance to graduation.

The scholarships will begin the next academic year, with two students: an Engineering freshman and a sophomore, who show economic need and the commitment to put the knowledge and experience they have acquired during their time at RUM to the island’s service.

Those selected will be awarded a $30,000 scholarship per year that includes a mentoring program sponsored by the Fundación Ceiba.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico businesses, consumers weary of island’s economic panorama
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez March 3, 2023
District attorney unveils new voluntary self-disclosure policy for companies
Contributor March 3, 2023
Gov’t auto accident compensation agency revamps website
Contributor March 3, 2023
BDE to allocate $20M to foster local manufacturing, exports
Contributor March 2, 2023

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The credit union industry continues to perform very well and figures for the financial stability index show a stable behavior.”

 

— Leslie Adames, director, Estudios Técnicos Economic Analysis and Policy Division.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico businesses, consumers weary of island’s economic panorama
District attorney unveils new voluntary self-disclosure policy for companies
Gov’t auto accident compensation agency revamps website
BDE to allocate $20M to foster local manufacturing, exports
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.