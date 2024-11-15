Accipital, DECA Analytics partner to promote Act 60 in South Korea

The partnership between Accipital and DECA Analytics seeks to strengthen economic ties between Puerto Rico and East Asia, promoting mutual growth and investment, the firms said. (Credit: Gajus | Dreamstime.com)

The collaboration aims to help South Korean firms establish a U.S. market presence through Puerto Rico’s tax incentives.

Accipital, an international alternative assets investment management firm, and DECA Analytics, a Puerto Rico corporate advisory firm for financial incentives and compliance, have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote Puerto Rico’s Tax Incentive Code (Act 60 of 2019) to companies based in South Korea.

This partnership aims to raise awareness of Puerto Rico’s incentives under Act 60, which offers benefits to companies seeking to expand operations in the U.S. market while leveraging Puerto Rico’s economic advantages.

“Dozens of large multinationals currently operate in Puerto Rico, but Korean companies are noticeably absent,” said Corey Hawk, director of investments for Accipital. “We believe our network in the Korean market combined with DECA’s local expertise will yield a valuable go-to-market offering for Korean companies operating in the U.S. market.”

The collaboration will focus on providing South Korean businesses with insights and access to these incentives, helping them explore new growth opportunities in Puerto Rico, officials said.

Together, Accipital and DECA will conduct outreach through tailored consultations, webinars and events that highlight the benefits of establishing a presence in Puerto Rico. By combining Accipital’s cross-border financial expertise and DECA’s knowledge of local incentives, the firms will offer a suite of services designed to support South Korean companies as they explore Puerto Rico’s tax benefits.

“This partnership with Accipital represents an exciting opportunity to not only bridge economic interests between Puerto Rico and South Korea but also create high-paying jobs for Puerto Ricans,” said Aurelio Fuentes, partner at DECA.

He added, “By attracting foreign investment to the island, we are helping to fuel economic development, provide rewarding career opportunities for our local workforce, and demonstrate Puerto Rico’s potential as a global hub for innovation and business growth.”