Blockchain Association launches L60 Guidebook to clarify Act 60 benefits

Keiko Yoshino, the Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association’s executive director

The free resource aims to help entrepreneurs navigate Puerto Rico tax incentives.

The Puerto Rico Blockchain Trade Association (PRBTA) has introduced the “L60 Guidebook: A Tool to Demystify the Local Tax Code,” a free resource to help local businesses and entrepreneurs better understand and access Puerto Rico’s Act 60 incentives.

“Act 60 is one of the most transformative tools in Puerto Rico’s economic arsenal, but misinformation has prevented many local entrepreneurs from reaping its benefits,” said Keiko Yoshino, executive director of the PRBTA. “We created this guidebook not just to educate but to empower Puerto Ricans with the knowledge and confidence to explore new ventures and expand their existing businesses.”

Clarifying misconceptions about Act 60

Act 60 provides tax incentives across industries such as tourism, technology, agribusiness and creative sectors. However, the trade group believes many locals misunderstand the program, believing it primarily benefits foreign investors or multinational corporations. The guidebook challenges these misconceptions, the association said, highlighting that more than 65% of Act 60’s provisions are designed for local businesses.

The guidebook offers:

Breakdowns by industry – Explains Act 60’s benefits for key sectors.

Step-by-step application guidance – Simplifies eligibility criteria and application processes.

Myth-busting – Clarifies that Act 60 is accessible to Puerto Ricans, not just outside investors.

The PRBTA intends for the guidebook to not only benefit island residents but also encourage Puerto Ricans abroad to explore new opportunities on the island.

“We’re planting the seeds for future success,” Yoshino said.

The guidebook is part of the PRBTA’s broader L60 education initiative, launched in 2023 to provide workshops for nonprofits and community organizations. Through these efforts, the association aims to foster entrepreneurship, job creation and economic growth across Puerto Rico.