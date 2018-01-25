ACODESE skips Christmas lunch to donate to P.R. nonprofits

The Puerto Rico Association of Insurance Companies, known as ACODESE, opted-out of Christmas festivities to use the budget allocated for that to help “deliver a bit of joy to the most vulnerable populations, particularly children and the elderly,” said organization Executive Director Iraelia Pernas.

“We have given donations to the Hogar Niñito Jesús Foundation, the Home of Our Lady of Providence, the Patient Care Elderly Home, the Foundation for Pediatric Cancer (CAP), the Hogar Cuna San Cristobal and San Juan Bautista Parish of Orocovis,” she said.

“With our help to these entities, we made sure they had enough to cover some of their needs,” said Pernas.

“Aside from a donation to these institutions, we delivered toys and clothing for each child, and breakfast, music and gifts for the elderly,” she added.

“It is of great satisfaction for our Association to do our part, so others are able to receive encouragement and hope in this very significant time for everyone,” she said.

“Thanks to the support of ACODESE insurance partners, we were able to deliver smiles to people who need it most and hope that we can continue these social responsibility efforts in the immediate future,” Pernas concluded.