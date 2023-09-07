Type to search

Adecco recruiting 2K candidates for full-time, temp jobs in Puerto Rico

There are about 100 employers with job openings.

Human resources firm Adecco will host a job fair on Sept. 13 at Plaza Las Américas shopping center, to hire roughly 2,000 people for 100 employers with both full-time and temporary positions available.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the space that Voces previously occupied, located on the first level next to Sears.

“In these times when people, especially young professionals, are more demanding when considering job offers, Adecco has proactively collaborated with our clients to ensure that each position and its benefits meet each candidate’s expectations,” said Lissette Martínez, vice president of operations at Adecco. “We want each fair participant to feel motivated to do efficient and effective work.”

Those interested can choose from a range of positions across the island, such as validation engineers, operators, assemblers, administrative assistants, and professionals in finance, accounting, collections, human resources, sales, promoters, merchandisers, customer service representatives, bank cashiers, warehouse operators, production operators and machinists.

Given the challenges companies currently face in recruiting both full-time and part-time staff, the Adecco Job Fair stands “as a unique platform to connect employers and talent looking for new opportunities,” Martínez said.

The job fair will also provide professional development resources, including advice to build effective resumes, job coaching and support for college students entering the professional world.

Those interested can submit their resumes and fill out the job application online.

