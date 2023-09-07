Type to search

​​Teodoro Moscoso scholarship opens for applications

NIMB Staff September 7, 2023
(Credit: Zimmytws | Dreamstime.com)

Students ages 18-29 seeking financial aid for their college studies may apply for the Teodoro Moscoso Scholarship, which has $700,000 available through the government’s Youth Development Program.

The scholarship is divided into two categories. The first category is for technical and vocational students, who will be awarded up to $10,000 over a two-year period. The second category is for students with financial needs who are pursuing careers in hard-to-recruit fields, including construction, manufacturing, health care and technology. They will receive up to $40,000 over a four-year period.

The scholarship has benefited more than 61 university students across the island. The recipients are pursuing degrees in industrial engineering, medicine, pharmacy, microbiology, computer science engineering, aerospace mechanical engineering, film and audiovisual production, robotic mechanical engineering and automation, architecture, special education arts, nuclear medicine, cellular molecular biology, neuroscience, veterinary medicine, hardware and tools, and health services, among others.

Notable universities with significant numbers of scholarship recipients include the University of Puerto Rico, Central University of Bayamón, Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico, Ana G. Méndez University, and Interamerican University.

The director of the Youth Development Program is calling on interested individuals to apply for the scholarship. Application documents can be downloaded from the Economic Development and Commerce Department (DDEC, in Spanish) website and must be submitted by Oct. 5.

Applicants must be between 18 and 29 years old, have a grade point average (GPA) of 2.5 for students in vocational and technical degrees, and a 3.0 GPA for students with financial needs pursuing careers in hard-to-recruit fields. 

In addition, applicants must provide two letters of recommendation. The second phase of the evaluation includes interviews with a committee made up of academic personnel and DDEC representatives.

NIMB Staff
