Aeromed invests $2.5M in new helicopter, medical equipment

Emergency rescue service company Aeromed has invested $3.2 million on a new EC-135 helicopter and state-of-the-art specialized medical equipment, as it celebrates its 25th anniversary in Puerto Rico.

The acquisition of the third helicopter in the fleet that arrived on the island on Dec. 8th “reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the health of Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, Central, and South America,” company officials said.

“At Aeromed, we’re betting on strengthening the aeromedical trauma and emergency transfer services that it provides in Puerto Rico,” said José A. Hernández II, director of Aeromed based in the Puerto Rico Medical Center.

“This year we celebrate 25 years as a program and we’ve already transported more than 20,000 patients. Aeromed reaffirms its commitment to provide Puerto Ricans with the best services and standard of care,” he said.

Before landing on the island, the new helicopter completed 1,965 nautical miles at 5,500 feet from Dallas County Executive Airport, Texas and spanned Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, Bahamas, Turk & Caicos and the Dominican Republic.

After a 17-hour flight route with a crew of two pilots, it reached Puerto Rico where it will fulfill the mission of transporting thousands of patients.

“The new aircraft will allow the operation to extend its service areas over water and have a greater range in the Caribbean such as the American and British Virgin Islands. We’ve been exploring this alternative for some time, and today it’s a reality,” said Hernández.

