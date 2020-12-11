Type to search

In-Brief

Centro Casas Subastas to auction properties through virtual event

Contributor December 11, 2020
Share
Centro Casas Subastas will carry out its second public auction of properties through a virtual platform, which includes a vacant commercial lot in the area of San Patricio in Guaynabo.

The new reality caused by the pandemic has led companies to reinvent themselves in almost every aspect — and the purchase of a property is no exception.

Looking to continue contributing to the island’s reconstruction through real estate, Centro Casas Subastas will hold its second virtual live property auction Dec. 18, 2020, at 10 a.m., the company announced.

After a successful first virtual property auction, Centro Casas Subastas will hold its last auction of the year through the Zoom platform, where interested parties will be able to compete “openly” from their computers or mobile phones to buy properties.

“In the midst of the new reality that we continue to experience, our commitment to innovate motivated us to find a solution to holding our auctions without putting people’s health at risk,” said said Belkys Pino, president of Centro Casas Subastas.

To participate in the event where dozens of properties will be auctioned to the highest bidder, people must register by writing to auctions@centrocasas.com or by calling 787-287-0100. For more details, please visit the company’s website.

In addition to registering, those interested in participating in La Subasta must coordinate a walk-through of the properties, on or before Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. Government protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19 will be observed, Casa Subastas officials said.

Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

EdictosySubastas.com digital platform gathers P.R.’s active auctions, edicts
Contributor October 11, 2019
30 ‘Pa Mi Gente’ program rolling kiosks up for auction
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez August 18, 2017
Hilco Real Estate auctions medical office space in Caguas
Contributor May 18, 2017
Real estate auction set for May 11 in San Juan
Contributor April 26, 2017

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“As part of our commitment, we’ll be initiating a series of community dialogues with the residents of the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra, as well as with their mayors and the top municipal executives of Ceiba, Cataño and San Juan.”

Matt Miller, president of HMS Ferries.

Related Stories

EdictosySubastas.com digital platform gathers P.R.’s active auctions, edicts
30 ‘Pa Mi Gente’ program rolling kiosks up for auction
Hilco Real Estate auctions medical office space in Caguas
Real estate auction set for May 11 in San Juan
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.