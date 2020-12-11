Centro Casas Subastas to auction properties through virtual event

Centro Casas Subastas will carry out its second public auction of properties through a virtual platform, which includes a vacant commercial lot in the area of San Patricio in Guaynabo.

The new reality caused by the pandemic has led companies to reinvent themselves in almost every aspect — and the purchase of a property is no exception.

Looking to continue contributing to the island’s reconstruction through real estate, Centro Casas Subastas will hold its second virtual live property auction Dec. 18, 2020, at 10 a.m., the company announced.

After a successful first virtual property auction, Centro Casas Subastas will hold its last auction of the year through the Zoom platform, where interested parties will be able to compete “openly” from their computers or mobile phones to buy properties.

“In the midst of the new reality that we continue to experience, our commitment to innovate motivated us to find a solution to holding our auctions without putting people’s health at risk,” said said Belkys Pino, president of Centro Casas Subastas.

To participate in the event where dozens of properties will be auctioned to the highest bidder, people must register by writing to auctions@centrocasas.com or by calling 787-287-0100. For more details, please visit the company’s website.

In addition to registering, those interested in participating in La Subasta must coordinate a walk-through of the properties, on or before Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. Government protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19 will be observed, Casa Subastas officials said.

