Aerostar spends $2M to beef up security at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport

From left: Antonio López-Figueroa, Jorge Hernández, and Alexis Torres, sign the agreement.

Aerostar Puerto Rico, which operates the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, signed an agreement with the Department of Public Security and the Puerto Rico Police Bureau to reinforce its security by adding state agents, through an investment of about $2 million.

Aerostar CEO Jorge Hernández said the company will pay the government of Puerto Rico this amount for police officers who will be assigned exclusively to the LMM Airport.

“With this measure, Aerostar seeks to reinforce security at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in accordance with the requirements established by the federal agencies that regulate the facility,” Hernández said.

“State police have been present. However, with this agreement, we boost their presence and commit ourselves to providing police officers with optimal conditions and specialized training in federal regulations,” he said.

Police Commissioner Antonio López-Figueroa said, as part of the agreement, the Puerto Rico Police Bureau will designate a total of 65 police officers who will work different shifts 24 hours a day.

Aerostar’s investment allows the Police Bureau to provide the security service to the airport, while getting paid, López-Figueroa said. This way, the private company contributes to the government’s coffers, reducing costs for the agency.

The agreement will also strengthen the training of police officers as they get additional knowledge in highly specialized areas, which becomes an advantage for the agents appointed to the airport, the Police chief said.

Meanwhile, Department of Public Security Secretary Alexis Torres, said the agreement also makes it possible for Aerostar to have an additional and permanent police presence at the airport to ensure the safety of travelers, both local and foreign.

As part of the agreement, Aerostar will provide several facilities free of charge, which include an area for the police offices, some of whom will be assigned to the anti-explosives and canine unit.

Aerostar will cover maintenance, air conditioning, electricity and water services. Among other measures, it will allocate parking spaces for police officers and will be responsible for the maintenance cost of five patrol cars, he said.

The agents assigned to the airport will get training from Aerostar on local and federal rules and protocols that govern the airport facility. They will be tasked with providing preventive surveillance in designated areas, conducting investigations and interventions, providing support during emergencies or in response to various requests from federal agencies.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.