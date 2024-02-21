Global Entry app available for LMM Airport in Puerto Rico

The Global Entry Enrollment center at Puerto RIco's Luis Muñoz Marín Airport operates Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The San Juan Field Office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the implementation and availability of the new Global Entry mobile application for approved members at the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport.

“The new Global Entry mobile application leverages the latest technologies, to enhance security while further improving the travel experience for CBP’s trusted travelers,” said Roberto Vaquero, Director of Field Operations for Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

With the new app, travelers take a photo as a “selfie,” which will be compared to a photo gallery to verify their identity through facial biometrics. After the photo has been submitted, the traveler will receive a receipt on the app. Once the traveler arrives to the primary inspection area, they can bypass the Global Entry portals and go directly to the CBP officers to efficiently process their entry into the United States by showing their mobile receipt.

CBP will continue to evaluate and expand the use of the app at airports where Global Entry processing occurs in the future, the agency stated.

The app is free and will be available for download from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Global Entry is one of the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler Programs, and is used at land, air and sea ports of entry into the United States at all major airports and all Preclearance airports.

All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and an in-person interview before initial enrollment. To maintain Global Entry members as low-risk travelers, any violation of the program’s terms and conditions will result in appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges.

“Travelers that are conditionally approved can schedule their interviews online at the Enrollment Center at the Luis Munoz Marin International airport,” said Vaquero.

The Global Entry Enrollment center at the LMM is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.