CBP San Juan seizes 201 fake designer wallets, luxury watch

July 13, 2020 114

U.S. Customs and Border Protection San Juan Field Operations announced the seizure of 201 counterfeit designer wallets in a parcel box coming from Hong Kong via air courier. Another package had a luxury watch.

The estimated manufacturer suggested retail price of the seized wallets is about $140,000, and $120,000 for the watch, had the goods been genuine, the agency said.

“Wallets and purses are among the top 10 types of products that CBP seizes for Intellectual Property Rights violations,” said Leida Colon, assistant director of the CBP’s field operations for trade.

The majority of the counterfeits the San Juan Field Office seized are illegitimate goods in the jewelry, footwear, clothing and prescription drugs product categories. The source countries for most of these items are Hong Kong and China.

During recent prior seizures, the San Juan Field Office has also seized fake designer pendants, 560 fake Apple Airpods, jewelry and watches, and 844 counterfeit alloy wheels.