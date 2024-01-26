Type to search

In-Brief

CBP seizes $700K worth of counterfeit luxury jewelry in Puerto Rico

Contributor January 26, 2024
Among the seized items was a counterfeit version of a Van Cleef earring set.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers and import specialists seized 116 pieces of counterfeit luxury jewelry in a consignment from China destined for Puerto Rico for violating intellectual property rights.

The shipment’s estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP), had the items been genuine, would have been $701,600, according to the agency.

“What an importer thought would be Christmas presents could pose a health risk because of the subpar quality of fake jewelry,” said Efraín Rivas, assistant director of Field Operations for Trade at CBP’s San Juan Field Office.

During the 2023 federal fiscal year, the San Juan Field Office made 1,313 seizures with a combined MSRP of nearly $21 million. 

The CBP has the authority to detain, seize, forfeit and destroy merchandise attempting to enter the United States if it infringes on a trademark or copyright registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or the U.S. Copyright Office, and recorded with the CBP.

“When shopping online, consumers need to be wary of counterfeit goods. Fake products can lead to real dangers, which are not always apparent to consumers,” the agency advised.  

The CBP has established an educational initiative to increase consumer awareness about the risks and consequences of purchasing counterfeit and pirated goods online or in stores.  

The agency encourages people with information about suspected fraud or illegal trade activity to report it through the Trade Violations Reporting Tool or by calling 1-800-BE-ALERT. Intellectual property rights violations can also be reported to the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center or by telephone at 1-866-IPR-2060. 

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

CBP nabs more than $873K in counterfeit goods in Puerto Rico 
NIMB Staff November 6, 2023
U.S. Customs to hold “Stop the Fakes” awareness event
Contributor July 31, 2023
Former San Juan retailer slapped with $150K federal counterfeiting fine
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez March 8, 2022
CBP reminds consumers to ‘beware’ of counterfeit goods when shopping
Contributor November 27, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“The main risk we have in politics in Puerto Rico is that we get Donald Trump as president of the United States again. I think you have to be clear about that. He hasn’t necessarily been someone who has been supportive in the past.

 

José Rafael Fernández, chief executive officer of OFG Bancorp, the parent company of Oriental Bank, in light of the financial institution’s strong performance in 2023 while expressing concern over the potential impact of another Trump administration on the economic momentum of Puerto Rico, which is benefiting from federal disaster recovery funding. 

Related Stories

CBP nabs more than $873K in counterfeit goods in Puerto Rico 
U.S. Customs to hold “Stop the Fakes” awareness event
Former San Juan retailer slapped with $150K federal counterfeiting fine
CBP reminds consumers to ‘beware’ of counterfeit goods when shopping
More about NIMB

©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.