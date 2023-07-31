Type to search

In-Brief

U.S. Customs to hold “Stop the Fakes” awareness event

Contributor July 31, 2023
To combat the illicit trade of fraudulent goods, CBP works with government partners to target and seize fake and pirated goods and audit suspect importers.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s San Juan Field Office has announced an awareness event for importers, retailers and distributors called “Stop the Fakes,” scheduled to take place at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Isla Verde on Aug. 10. 

The event features representatives from several trademark and copyright holders from various industries to share their perspective and discuss how counterfeiting affects them. 

“Counterfeit and pirated products threaten our economic security by hurting legitimate businesses that significantly invest their resources to protect their brands,” said Efraín Rivas, assistant director for Field Operations-Trade for the San Juan Field Office.

“With this event we want to make the trade community aware of how counterfeits can be detected and how to collaborate with CBP to enforce intellectual Property Rights,” he said.

People who are interested in attending the event, must reserve their space by writing to SJFOTrade@cbp.dhs.gov.

It is illegal to purchase counterfeit goods, the CBP stated, adding that bringing them into the United States may result in civil or criminal penalties, and purchasing counterfeit goods often supports criminal activities such as forced labor, human trafficking and money laundering.

The top items seized by the San Juan Field Office are footwear, handbags and wallets, apparel, jewelry and watches, the agency confirmed.

In fiscal year 2023 to date, the CBP San Juan Field Office has seized more than 1,000 shipments containing goods that violate intellectual property rights with a manufacturer’s suggested retail, or sticker, price exceeding $13 million.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Former San Juan retailer slapped with $150K federal counterfeiting fine
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez March 8, 2022
CBP reminds consumers to ‘beware’ of counterfeit goods when shopping
Contributor November 27, 2020
Customs seizes $552K in fake designer cellphone covers, jewelry, luxury watches
Contributor October 5, 2020
CBP San Juan seizes 1K+ counterfeit luxury, designer watches
Contributor July 22, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“Being a member of the ICC board will help facilitate business relations for organizations on the island with more than 170 countries. I see this as a great opportunity to expand our horizons and maximize the commercial potential of the island in such a varied, changing and demanding international market.”

—  Former Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce President Cameron McKenzie following his selection as one of the five new members to join the International Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) executive board.

 

 

.

Related Stories

Former San Juan retailer slapped with $150K federal counterfeiting fine
CBP reminds consumers to ‘beware’ of counterfeit goods when shopping
Customs seizes $552K in fake designer cellphone covers, jewelry, luxury watches
CBP San Juan seizes 1K+ counterfeit luxury, designer watches
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.