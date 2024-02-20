Guaynabo invests $26M in sports and recreation facilities

Numerous Guaynabo public spaces are part of the $26 million investment in recreational infrastructure.

Guaynabo Mayor Edward O’Neill-Rosa has announced a $26 million investment for the reconstruction and refurbishment of more than 48 sports and recreational facilities in the municipality. The funding is derived from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and municipal funds.

“Our administration has prioritized securing the funds needed to enhance our sports facilities,” O’Neill-Rosa stated. “We have worked hard to ensure access to federal funds and restore the confidence of both federal agencies and bidders. Strategies such as timely payment to suppliers within a maximum period of seven days have been fundamental in encouraging competitive bidding and expediting project completion.”

Since the start of the current municipal administration two years ago, one of its main goals has been to secure at-risk federal funds and negotiate with insurers over damages from hurricanes Irma and Maria. Th efforts, it said, led to $97 million in FEMA funds and $21 million from insurers, all aimed at upgrading municipal facilities.

Currently, projects totaling $11 million are underway, with FEMA funding more than 80% and the rest from municipal resources. These projects include repairs to 26 sports and recreational facilities, as well as the renovation of such iconic public spaces as the Plaza Cecilio Urbina, Plaza de la Cultura and Plaza de los Artistas. Improvements are also being made to Parque Forestal La Marquesa, which is set to announce its opening soon.

Collaborative efforts across municipal departments have resulted in 32 auctions for projects funded by $9 million in FEMA grants. These projects have already had funds allocated and are in various stages of execution. They include improvements to sports complexes, running tracks, basketball courts and the Mario Jiménez complex.

Moreover, design meetings in the Public Works Technical Area are discussing improvements to several key sports venues such as the José “Pepito” Bonano Park, Evelio Rivera Stadium, Municipal Athletic League facilities, and the Mario “Quijote” Morales Coliseum, with estimated costs of around $6 million.

The mayor emphasized that while these improvements are underway, the municipal Sports and Recreation Department is developing a broader and more diverse program of recreational activities for people of all ages.