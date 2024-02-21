Type to search

Airbnb commits to responsible hosting in Puerto Rico

NIMB Staff February 21, 2024

Airbnb recently announced its willingness “to comply and continue working” with policymakers and stakeholders in Puerto Rico to implement inclusive short-term rental regulation. 

The lodging rental platform’s Responsible Hosting Plan consists of five actions designed to promote responsible hosting and position home sharing as a solution to the challenges faced by Puerto Rico residents, the company said.

“Lately, there has been a lot of talk about the nature and impact of short-term rentals on the urban, economic, and social environment in Puerto Rico,” said Angel Terral, country manager of Airbnb for Central America and the Caribbean. “As Puerto Rican families battle the rising living costs and a housing shortage, we want to work with the government to unlock new economic opportunities, help build and implement an inclusive regulation, and play our part in bringing the economic benefits of tourism to all parts of the city in a responsible way.”

Terral also said that the plan aligns with the vision of a community-led company that serves hosts, guests and the communities where it operates.

The company said in a news release that it commits to embracing and complying with innovative and inclusive regulation that is tailored to Puerto Rico’s unique characteristics. 

In 2023, House Bill 1557 was introduced as a short-term rental regulation on the island that provides for setting up a “harmonized data-sharing framework” through a registration process for hosts. Additionally, Airbnb said it will support the collection and remittance of taxes in Puerto Rico. 

The company said it has collected more than $70 million in room occupancy tax (room tax) since 2017 following a voluntary collection agreement with the Puerto Rico Tourism Co.

Airbnb said it also aims to further distribute tourism benefits to local communities, empower local tourism entrepreneurs and continue contributing to the decentralization of popular neighborhoods using technology.

