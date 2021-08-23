Type to search

Ag. Dept. announces more than $9M for Regional Incentive Program

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio August 23, 2021
Agriculture Secretary Ramón González.

The Agriculture Department announced that more than $9 million has been assigned for the Regional Incentive Program, through which farmers will be able to increase and maximize agricultural production on the island.

The funding will be available until Oct. 31 through agency’s regional offices as established by Administrative Order 2021-27A.

“We have maintained a firm commitment to all agricultural sectors. We seek to maximize the resources provided by the department by directing them to our farmers and making the aid accessible to them,” said Agriculture Secretary Ramón González-Beiró.

“We seek to achieve a more sustainable agriculture from an environmental, social, and economic point of view. So, every dollar awarded in these incentives must guarantee an increase in the farmer’s production. That’s our mission,” said González-Beiró, a long-time farmer.

Agricultural firms should make investments to buy equipment, build facilities, to facilitate management and optimizing tasks on the farms to make sure there is growth in the sector, he said.

The program will be directed at different sectors — beekeeping, poultry, beef, coffee, swine, fishing, specialized equipment, hydroponics, ornamentals, and small companies — to encourage expansion projects or improvements to increase agricultural production.

Farmers will also be able to request incentives for compost, purchase of trees, new plantings, purchase of fruit production trees, and specialized equipment.

Regarding eligibility, requirements or more information, farmers should visit the Agricultural Regions located in Arecibo, Caguas, Lares, Naranjito, San Germán, Mayagüez, Utuado and Ponce or through the agency’s website.

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She graduated from Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Providencia and is currently a sophomore at Sacred Heart University. Majoring in Journalism and adding a minor in accounting and foreign languages, she aspires to study law after obtaining her bachelor’s degree.
yapontec19@sagrado.edu
