AGC-PR opens call for civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering scholarships

Eduardo J. Pardo, president of AGC-PR 2022.

The Puerto Rico Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC-PR) is calling on civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering students with a grade point average of more than 3.0 — and with financial need — to apply to its financial aid program.

The initiative has benefited more than 140 students during the past 30 years. To qualify, applicants must be enrolled in a full-time university and take 15 or more credits per semester or 12 or more credits per quarter. In addition, they will have to show evidence of economic need and meet other requirements, according to the trade group’s rules.

“Training engineers and human capital in the construction field is a priority for AGC-PR. Now, more than ever, it’s important to support this scholarship program and other AGC-PR initiatives to develop professionals and train skilled personnel and thus gather the human resources we need to transform Puerto Rico,” said Eduardo J. Pardo, president of AGC-PR 2022.

The deadline to submit the application is June 30, 2022.