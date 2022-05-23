Type to search

In-Brief

AGC-PR opens call for civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering scholarships

Contributor May 23, 2022
Eduardo J. Pardo, president of AGC-PR 2022.

The Puerto Rico Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC-PR) is calling on civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering students with a grade point average of more than 3.0 — and with financial need — to apply to its financial aid program.

The initiative has benefited more than 140 students during the past 30 years. To qualify, applicants must be enrolled in a full-time university and take 15 or more credits per semester or 12 or more credits per quarter. In addition, they will have to show evidence of economic need and meet other requirements, according to the trade group’s rules.

“Training engineers and human capital in the construction field is a priority for AGC-PR. Now, more than ever, it’s important to support this scholarship program and other AGC-PR initiatives to develop professionals and train skilled personnel and thus gather the human resources we need to transform Puerto Rico,” said Eduardo J. Pardo, president of AGC-PR 2022.

The deadline to submit the application is June 30, 2022.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Seminar planned to discuss centralization of Puerto Rico gov’t procurement
Contributor May 25, 2021
General Contractors believe Puerto Rico has capacity to push reconstruction forward
Contributor March 18, 2021
General Contractors: Activating Puerto Rico’s construction industry ‘positive step’
Contributor May 4, 2020
AGCPR presents new board for ’20, chairman unveils roadmap
Contributor March 2, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Seminar planned to discuss centralization of Puerto Rico gov’t procurement
General Contractors believe Puerto Rico has capacity to push reconstruction forward
General Contractors: Activating Puerto Rico’s construction industry ‘positive step’
AGCPR presents new board for ’20, chairman unveils roadmap
More about NIMB

©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.