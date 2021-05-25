Seminar planned to discuss centralization of Puerto Rico gov’t procurement

GSA Administrator Karla Mercado-Rivera.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The Puerto Rico Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America (AGCPR) and the General Services Administration (GSA) are joining forces to guide the construction industry and the private sector in general on the centralized procurement process under Act 73 of 2019.

The seminar will be held June 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Puerto Rico Convention Center. Attorney Karla G. Mercado-Rivera, administrator and the government of Puerto Rico’s first purchasing officer, will be the speaker.

“This is an important step in the right direction that will produce more efficiency transparency, agility, and opportunities for both the private sector and the Puerto Rico government, especially at this historic moment when we will finally begin rebuilding and transforming the island’s infrastructure,” said Umberto Donato, president of AGCPR 2021.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=706635&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=706635&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The seminar is “vital for all the companies that want to contract with the government, because from now on all public works auction processes will be governed by the provisions of Act 73 of 2019, including reconstruction works,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mercado-Rivera, said, “at the GSA we’re focusing on promoting education as a proactive measure, as well as accountability from the government’s part. So, this type of initiative is in line with our objectives and contributes to their advancement.”

“For the purchasing reform to be successful, all components, including the private sector, must learn and understand processes. In doing so, the government will achieve quality services at the best possible costs, while, as Puerto Rico leading purchaser and developer we contribute to expand the island’s economy activity and workforce in the private sector,” she said.

To enroll in the seminar, call 787-781-2200 or send an email to socio@agcpr.com.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.