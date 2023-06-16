Air Master Group: 1 of 5 co.’s in U.S. that manufactures products locally

With more than 50 years of experience, Air Master Group now heads a conglomerate of brands including Air Master Windows and Doors, Valcor Architectural Solutions, Megalum and Cool-G.

Following a $20 million investment over the past five years, Air Master Windows and Doors, a Puerto Rico-based aluminum and glass door and window manufacturing company, is consolidating as Air Master Group, “solidifying its vision for the future,” company officials said.

The company’s transformation includes the recruitment of new executive talent, acquisition of innovative equipment, and optimization of processes in its Gurabo and Barceloneta manufacturing plants, and positions Air Master Group as one of only five companies in the U.S. that manufacture their materials locally.

“Air Master Group’s formation represents an important step in our development. As a purely Puerto Rican company, we are committed to the development of our island and will continue to drive innovation and sustainable growth and work to provide our customers with the best product,” said Nicolás Megwinoff, CEO of Air Master Group.

As part of its long-standing corporate history, Air Master Group has maintained a philosophy of innovation and safety.

In the 1970s, the company pioneered safety tests using an aircraft propeller. Since then, it has invested millions of dollars in safety, first by taking its products to the U.S. mainland for testing and later by creating a research and development laboratory at its Barceloneta facilities.

Air Master Group is the only manufacturer in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean with products certified by Miami-Dade County and Florida Product Approval, which set and enforce the strictest impact-resistance standards in the U.S. for building and permit approvals, company officials said.

Air Master Group’s impact-resistant products are certified to withstand sustained winds of up to 100 miles per hour (mph) and gusts of up to 175 mph.

“Our commitment to local manufacturing allows us to maintain strict control over quality and production processes. We continually strive to meet the highest standards of excellence in every product we manufacture,” said Miguel Dalmáu, COO of Air Master Group.

Air Master recently launched a new product line, Cool-G, designed to help doors and windows meet impact resistance and solar heat gain coefficient (SHGC) energy efficiency requirements, which reduce energy consumption by up to 30%.

“At Air Master Group, we take pride in being the leading company in doors and windows in Puerto Rico. With our continuous growth, we are expanding our production capacity, resulting in fully normalized product delivery times,” said Natalia Megwinoff, vice president of marketing at Air Master Group.

“Additionally, we have expanded our services by offering financing options to provide greater convenience for our customers. All these offerings are available in one place: our website. From there, you can explore our wide range of products and discover how to finance your purchases,” she added.

In 2018, Air Master Group invested $6.5 million to expand its operations and increase its workforce to 800 employees.

“We’re proud to contribute to the strengthening of the local economy and provide significant employment opportunities to the community,” Nicolás Megwinoff said. The CEO added: “Our current sales are concentrated in Puerto Rico, Florida and the Caribbean. However, our long-term goal is to expand internationally and surpass local sales in a sustainable manner.”