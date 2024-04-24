Alcanza acquires FDI Clinical Research in Puerto Rico

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

José F. Rodríguez-Orengo, CEO of FDI

The expansion improves access to clinical trials.

Alcanza Clinical Research, an investigator site network, has acquired FDI Clinical Research, a multi-specialty research organization based in San Juan, with an additional site in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Operating in Puerto Rico since 2002, FDI specializes in Phase I-IV trials across various fields including endocrine and metabolic conditions, immunology, hepatology, infectious diseases, oncology, respiratory issues and rheumatology.

The headquarters site includes a Phase I unit capable of conducting multiple study types, including first-in-human clinical pharmacology studies.

“The addition of FDI to the Alcanza site network accelerates our ability to reach more patients who are not traditionally represented with research participation opportunities across a range of increasingly prevalent diseases,” said Carlos Orantes, CEO of Alcanza.

“FDI’s breadth of therapeutic expertise, access to diverse patient populations and ongoing commitment to reducing participation barriers with patient-friendly services will better enable us to deliver on our promise to customers for inclusive research,” he added.

José F. Rodríguez-Orengo, CEO of FDI, said, “Joining Alcanza will allow us to further our mission of providing equitable access for all Puerto Ricans to promising new medicines.”

“There is tremendous potential for our community-focused research organization to expand locations and support services to offer more opportunities for clinical research as an extension of clinical care. We’re excited about the next chapter of our growth with Alcanza,” he said.

In recent years, FDI Clinical Research has been an active participant in Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust programs, primarily through its Public Health Trust.

In 2020, the firm received a $10,000 grant from the Public Health Trust to run research on “Food Access and Security, Healthcare and Glycemic Control Among Adults with Diabetes During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” as reported by News is my Business.