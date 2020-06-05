Puerto Rico Public Health Trust grants $40K to 4 institutions

June 5, 2020 93

The Puerto Rico Public Health Trust announced the four proposals selected for specific public health research that include projects on contact tracing, telemedicine, health access and food safety for adults with diabetes and the intermittent social distance to control the COVID-19 pandemic on the island.

“Our interest is to support our researchers so that with their projects they can contribute to the public health of the communities of Puerto Rico by providing solutions and economic development,” said Dr. Marcos López, Health Trust research manager.

“It’s clear that since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been precisely the scientists who have presented feasible alternatives to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.

A group of mentors responsible for considering the impact of the research presented, the implementation process, the economic scope and the feasibility of execution selected the winners:

“Intermittent Social Distancing to Control the Covid-19 Pandemic in Puerto Rico: Role Of Outdoor Pollen And Mold Seasons”

Principal Researcher: Benjamín Bolaños Rosero, Ph.D.

Institution: University of Puerto Rico, Medical Sciences campus

“Food Access and Security, Healthcare, and Glycemic Control Among Adults with Diabetes During the Covid-19 Pandemic”

Principal Researcher: Josiemer Mattei, Ph.D.

Institution: FDI Clinical Research of Puerto Rico,

“Family Auto-Contact Tracing (Fact) of SARS-COV-2 in Puerto Rico”

Principal Researcher: Robinson Rodríguez-Pérez, Ph.D.

Institution: University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez

“Integration of Telemedicine in Public Health Activities to Promote Covid-19 Pre-diagnostic In Puerto Rico”

Principal Researcher: Melissa Marzán-Rodríguez, MPH, Ph.D.Institution: Ponce Health Science University

The expectation is that the input will help researchers secure funding to complete ongoing projects, obtain data, present evidence-based conclusions and publish their findings, Health Trust Executive Director José Rodríguez-Orengo said.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.