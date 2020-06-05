11th edition of Oriental’s Summer Internship Program kicks off

June 5, 2020 87

The 11th edition of Oriental’s Summer Internship Program for college students has been announced, this time remotely, bank officials said.

The program seeks to expose students and recent graduates to a “broad and integrated work experience.” The nine-week program will have six participants this year.

“This year we face different challenges, we’re experiencing a health emergency as a result of COVID-19, so we’ll be taking different measures for our students who participate in our internship,” said Maricarmen Bladuell, talent development & effectiveness manager at Oriental.

“We didn’t want to cancel the internship program because it’s a unique opportunity for young people. On this occasion, the participants will work with their assigned projects from their homes and will receive all the distance mentoring,” Bladuell said.

“We have a group of leaders committed to teaching and setting an example for students and they will be getting all the leadership tools they need in the professional sphere,” she said.

The participating students are from: The Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico; Penn State University; University of Puerto Rico, Mayagüez campus; and, the UPR, Río Piedras campus.

During the program, students will receive remote training, counseling and mentoring in aspects such as, project management, presentation tools and other technical aspects that contribute to their skills and competencies.

To be able to fulfill this program remotely, students will be provided with tools and guides to be able to work from home. At the end of the internship, the participants will present their projects, including results and recommendations to the bank’s executive group.