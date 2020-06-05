NUC University Ponce campus recognized by Medical Reserve Corps program

June 5, 2020 77

The Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) program recently recognized NUC University, Ponce Campus among several universities nominated to compete in the category of “Outstanding MRC Collaborating Institution.”

This as a result of a joint collaboration given the emergency that arose at the beginning of the year due to earthquakes and earthquakes in the southern area. University professors and students collaborated in mass vaccination in Guánica and Ponce neighborhoods, and in collecting data from the community evaluation to the response to the public health emergencies.

The goal of this evaluation was to determine the needs for public health and medical services, in the recovery phase, and sociodemographic and health information, basic government services, medical information, access to medical care, environmental exposures, and the experience of residents were collected after the seismic events in the southern area of Puerto Rico.

This collective action among the MRC, the Puerto Rico Health Department, and NUC University, Ponce Campus helped to gather important data for the municipality of Ponce, which can be used in the long term to improve the preparedness of individuals and communities in a future emergency, among other aspects.