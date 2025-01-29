AlChavo.com to offer payroll services to FirstBank’s commercial clients

From left: Henry Rodríguez, vice president of commercial banking strategy at FirstBank; Lilian Díaz-Bento, executive vice president of the FirstBank Business Group; Antonio Sécola, president of Alchavo.com; and Pablo González, general manager of Alchavo.com, sign the agreement.

As part of the agreement, Alchavo.com will host a free webinar titled “Efficient Practices for Completing the Payroll Cycle.”

FirstBank has partnered with Outsourcing Solutions International LLC, better known as AlChavo.com, to provide exclusive payroll service discounts to its commercial clients. The collaboration aims to improve business operations and support growth for local companies, officials said.

The agreement offers FirstBank’s commercial clients who have not yet contracted AlChavo.com’s services a discount of up to 50% on initial setup fees for payroll solutions. Eligible customers can also receive monthly discounts ranging from 10% to 25%, depending on their number of employees.

“At FirstBank, we’re continuously looking to provide superior service to our customers, and any commercial client who uses the AlChavo.com service will enjoy a structured process that allows them to optimize their operations and be more effective,” said Lilian Díaz-Bento, executive vice president of FirstBank’s Business Group.

“This is one more benefit we’re offering our commercial clients through FirstBank for Business. With this partnership, we’re taking another step to effectively support them and continue contributing to the success of their business,” she said.

Antonio Sécola, president and founder of AlChavo.com, added, “We’re committed to simplifying business management and helping our clients focus on what really matters — growing their business.

“This partnership with FirstBank represents a great opportunity for more companies in Puerto Rico to access integrated payroll and accounting solutions that not only optimize their operational processes but also ensure compliance with local regulations. We’re excited to collaborate with FirstBank on this initiative that drives efficiency and success for local companies.”

AlChavo.com payroll services available through the partnership include:

24/7 controlled payroll processes.

Digital (paperless) document repository for each employee.

Accurate compensation and withholding calculations.

Direct deposit and itemized pay stubs sent to employees automatically via email.

Checks in PDF format, if needed.

Payments and reports (quarterly) to government agencies.

W-2 forms.

Employee access to a self-service website.

In addition to payroll, AlChavo.com offers accounting services, including banking, payables, receivables and financial reporting modules.

The discounts are available to FirstBank commercial clients with deposit accounts at the institution who have not yet contracted AlChavo.com’s services. Clients without a FirstBank deposit account can open one to qualify. The discount offer is valid through June 27.