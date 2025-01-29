Type to search

Floristree flower shop opens in Santurce

NIMB Staff January 29, 2025
To celebrate its opening, Floristree by Natalia Liriano is offering a 15% discount on first purchases.

Event decorator Natalia Liriano offers customized arrangements, workshops and plans for a second-floor event space.

Floristree by Natalia Liriano, a new flower shop located on Fernández Juncos Avenue, has officially opened, offering a unique concept that combines floral design, education and special event hosting.

The 5,000-square-foot, two-story space, which was built with a $100,000 private investment, aims to “revolutionize” the local floral industry while contributing to the economy by creating 10 direct jobs and 20 indirect ones.

Floristree said it focuses on “convenience and accessibility,” offering fresh flowers and customized arrangements in a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere. 

“I wanted to create something more than just a flower shop. Floristree is a space dedicated to design, creativity and connecting with the beauty of flowers,” said Natalia Liriano, founder, event decorator and floral designer. “It’s an opportunity to share my passion for floral art while fostering future projects that will benefit the community.”

The first floor features a retail area for floral arrangements and a space for customers to craft their own bouquets through interactive experiences. It also includes a workshop area for educational programs in floral design.

The second floor, which is expected to open by mid-February, will be dedicated to private events and artistic activities.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
