Registration for free professional certification course opens

Participants can improve their skills in recovery projects and writing grant proposals.

For the second consecutive year, the Puerto Rico Community Foundation (FCPR) and Hunter College are collaborating to offer the Professional Certification for the Multisectoral Reconstruction of Puerto Rico, with courses starting in late February.

“With the certification, the participant will expand and strengthen their work skills in economic recovery projects and writing proposals to access funds,” the organizations stated.

Participants are required to register and complete at least one of the 12 virtual courses available.

“We’re excited to once again offer Puerto Rican professionals this exceptional opportunity to strengthen their professional capabilities. The certification expands the participant’s job opportunities while contributing to the reconstruction of the country,” said FCPR President Nelson I. Colón-Tarrats.

Since its inception, 128 individuals have strengthened their skills and advanced their careers by earning the certification, which began last year with funding from the Puerto Rico Department of Housing through Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds, FCPR stated.

The program is geared toward fundraisers, development professionals, staff of organizations addressing housing issues such as Community Housing Development Organizations (CHDOs), undergraduate and graduate students, municipal or state personnel, and community leaders or board members involved in post-disaster reconstruction projects.

The courses offered include:

Housing Transforming a nonprofit into a community development corporation (CDC) Community asset development Financing and development of housing and commercial buildings Housing in economic recovery and urban revitalization

Community Leadership Community advocacy Creating resilient community centers Models, sustainability, and legal options for social enterprises Comprehensive post-disaster planning

Funding Administration and management of federal grants CDBG-DR and other economic recovery funds Writing successful proposals Philanthropic fundraising



Courses will be held on weekdays at various times between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. Participants starting in February will join the program’s fifth cohort.