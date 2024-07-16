Vitrina Solidaria graduates 22 from La Y en el Yunque program

The program is free thanks to funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program and a collaborative agreement with El Yunque National Forest.

Participants obtained sustainability and recreation certifications.

Nonprofit organization Vitrina Solidaria recently graduated 22 participants from the La Y en el Yunque program. The participants had the opportunity to train, obtain practical experience, and become certified in sustainability and sports and recreation technical specialties, announced Executive Director Raquel Skerrett-Escalera.

During the graduation of the fifth cycle of the program, Skerrett-Escalera emphasized that the participants gained multiple certifications and knowledge that will open new doors in the labor force and in entrepreneurship.

“The program La Y en El Yunque represents a transformative opportunity for the 22 Puerto Rican participants,” said Skerrett-Escalera. “Through key specializations, these graduates have not only acquired theoretical and practical knowledge but have also developed strong entrepreneurial skills. This comprehensive approach not only prepares them for the current job market but also empowers them to lead initiatives that promote sustainable economic development in the eastern region.”

El Yunque National Forest Supervisor Keenan Adams added, “With the certification of these 22 entrepreneurs in sustainability, sports and recreation, we continue to strengthen our El Yunque region with businesses capable of providing services that align with the values of our Forest Management Plan.

“Some of them also received training to care for children with attention deficit disorder and autism. This fills us with great enthusiasm, as we recognize that recreational opportunities for people with functional diversity are an important niche in the tourism industry, which must continue to grow as a matter of social justice and accessibility.”

Nontraditional certifications

Skerrett-Escalera noted that the organization provides participants with the possibility of being certified in sustainability and related areas to promote economic growth in the El Yunque Forest environment.

Seven participants specialized in agroecology obtained certification in Beekeeping with Save the Bees. Another seven trained in renewable energy acquired the Introduction to Photovoltaic Solar Energy Systems certification from the University of Puerto Rico’s Aguadilla campus.

Four participants from the outdoor recreation area obtained certifications in: Interpreter Guide with the National Association for Interpretation (NAI); Wilderness First Aid with Save a Life International Corp.; Leave No Trace; and Recreation and Leadership and Nature, which is endorsed by the Sports and Recreation Department.

The remaining four were certified in courses offered by the Sports and Recreation Department on caring for children with attention deficit disorder and autism, and they also received certification in recreation, leadership and community, endorsed by the department.

All program graduates, regardless of specialty, are certified in first aid, CPR and defibrillator use by the American Heart Association, ensuring preparedness for medical emergencies.

Hands-on experience

Agroecology graduates completed professional internships at Finca Neo Jibairo in Río Grande, working on planting and cultivation, as well as in the gardens of Para La Naturaleza. Renewable energy graduates made field visits to Casa Pueblo in Adjuntas, Equinoterapia PR in Naguabo, the Ecotourism Center of the East in Ceiba, and Finca Neo Jibairo.

The outdoor recreation team collaborated in managing guided tours in natural areas of Para la Naturaleza at Palo Colorado in El Yunque, Medio Mundo y Daguao in Ceiba, and Las Cabezas de San Juan in Fajardo.

They also conducted load studies at La Coca Shack and Torre Yocahú stores in El Yunque National Forest. Sports and recreation participants developed recreational activities with Movimiento para el Alcance de Vida Independiente in Río Grande and the Sor Isolina Ferré Centers in Río Piedras.

Skerrett-Escalera noted that participants also worked on developing a solidarity business canvas, detailed action plans and professional resumes.

The trainings are provided free of charge thanks to a grant from the Housing Department’s Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery program and a collaborative agreement with the El Yunque National Forest. The program targets residents of Canóvanas, Río Grande, Ceiba, Luquillo, Fajardo, Naguabo, Humacao, Juncos, Las Piedras, and Loíza.