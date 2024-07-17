MCS Foundation launches 4th phase of the Lonchera Dorada program

Lonchera Dorada program representatives during a recent meeting.

The entity and its allies achieved a 99% reduction in hospital readmissions for malnutrition among older adults.

MCS Foundation, in collaboration with the Puerto Rico Food Bank, the Puerto Rico Hospital Association and Abbott, has launched the fourth phase of the Lonchera Dorada initiative. The program identifies malnourished, hospitalized older adults and provides them with healthy food upon discharge, “significantly contributing to the reduction of hospital readmissions,” the entities stated.

MCS Foundation has subsidized the project since 2019. In this phase, it hopes to reach more than 1,000 patients in the 10 participating hospitals across the island.

“Starting the fourth phase and being part of this project reinforces our commitment to improving the quality of life of older adults in Puerto Rico. There is more and more talk about the challenges in the transition when an older adult leaves intensive care in a hospital and arrives home,” said Carolyn Rodríguez, MCS chief pharmacy officer and MCS Foundation board director.

“It’s a key moment when the basic elements of care determine whether the person returns to their best state of health or gets sick again. The Lonchera Dorada program gives us the opportunity to promote this emphasis on care, ensuring good nutrition as the axis for complete health. So far, the positive results are evident,” she added.

In 2021, some 1,339 older adults at risk of malnutrition were identified in participating hospitals. The patients received educational plans and nutritional supplements provided by Abbott during their hospital stay, under the direction and support of its general manager, Marisabel Aponte.

Additionally, lunch boxes were provided when they were discharged.

Since its inception in 2019, Lonchera Dorada has benefited 3,102 older adults, achieving a readmission rate of 1% compared to an average of about 15% on the U.S. mainland, “proving the effectiveness and positive impact of the project on the health and well-being of this vulnerable population,” initiative officials said.

In the third phase, more than 1,130 lunch boxes were delivered across the island, and participating hospitals reported a 1.6% reduction in unplanned readmissions related to malnutrition.

“Malnutrition among older adults is a critical situation that requires immediate attention and effective solutions. We are honored to work on this project in partnership with MCS Foundation and to have the support of the Puerto Rico Hospital Association and Abbott to carry out this mission,” said Mari Jo Laborde, executive director of the Puerto Rico Food Bank.

“Since the start of the program, we’ve managed to prevent hospital readmissions for more than 3,000 patients, but we know we still have a long way to go,” she said.

“Lonchera Dorada is a project that puts the mission of the MCS Foundation into practice. We’re focused on initiatives that bring health by addressing social determinants and poverty, especially supporting our older adults. And all MCS employees in some way serve and support the foundation,” said Elba Rivera, executive director of the MCS Foundation.

Through MCS’ community service program, Mindful Community Services, hundreds of MCS employees have donated more than 583 hours of service so far this year working with the Puerto Rico Food Bank, officials said.