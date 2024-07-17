Type to search

Hecho en Puerto Rico, SBA sign agreement to strengthen exports

NIMB Staff July 17, 2024
Seated from left, Isabel Casillas-Guzman, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, and Mateo Cidre, president of Hecho en Puerto Rico, during the signing.

The new alliance will also promote the growth of small and medium-sized Puerto Rican businesses.

The Hecho en Puerto Rico Association (AHPR) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) have signed a strategic alliance memorandum, marking a milestone in efforts to support small and medium-sized Puerto Rican businesses.

This strategic agreement aims to strengthen export capabilities and promote sustainable economic growth in Puerto Rico, the entities stated.

The agreement establishes a collaboration that will allow AHPR and the SBA to work together to provide Puerto Rican entrepreneurs with access to resources and programs that will facilitate their growth and expansion into international markets.

“This alliance with the SBA marks a significant milestone in our efforts to support small and medium-sized Puerto Rican businesses. Together, we strengthen export capabilities and promote sustainable economic growth in Puerto Rico,” said Mateo Cidre, president of Hecho en Puerto Rico.

“This collaboration not only opens new opportunities for our Hecho en Puerto Rico products and services, but also reaffirms our commitment to boosting the competitiveness and presence of our entrepreneurs in the global market,” he said.

As part of this agreement, AHPR will benefit from several initiatives and resources provided by the SBA, including up-to-date information on agency programs and services, access to resource partners such as Small Business Development Centers, SCORE, and Women’s Business Centers, as well as participation in workshops, seminars and other training activities.

“The SBA provides grant funds to Puerto Rico to help small businesses trade abroad, and this strategic alliance memorandum with Hecho en Puerto Rico will enhance our shared commitment to increase exports and create good jobs,” said SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas-Guzmán.

“This work is critical as Puerto Rican exports are vital to growing the island’s economy and strengthening America’s global competitiveness,” she said.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
"Puerto Rico faces significant vulnerability to climate related hazards, especially impacting those who are economically marginalized and living in socially inequitable conditions characterized by inadequate infrastructure and services."

 

– A paper by Research Internal Displacement, noting that although small island developing states, with which Puerto Rico shares some characteristics, contribute little to global warming, emitting on average only 1.5% as much greenhouse gas as industrialized countries, they are disproportionately affected by the consequences of climate change.
