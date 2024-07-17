Town of Cabo Rojo outlines plan to revamp part of Boquerón public beach

The town will use a $7.8 million allocation from the central government to update the facilities.

Cabo Rojo Mayor Jorge A. Morales has announced the official transfer of part of the public facilities at Boquerón public beach to the municipal government, including the boat ramp, sports facilities, recreational areas and the parking lot.

The town will use a $7.8 million allocation from the central government to update the facilities, Morales said.

“We’re going to recover the jewel of the western area, the Balneario de Boquerón. We’ll work hard to make these facilities a great tourist center again,” he said. “With the exception of the cabins that belong to the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources [DRNA, in Spanish], which will be completely remodeled with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds, we will run most of the facilities.”

The project will start with the repair of sanitary services and the improvement of parking lot lighting and facilities. The municipal government will also work on cleaning, painting and fixing the sports areas, along with reconditioning the Mar Sin Barreras facility, which serves the special needs community visiting the public beach.

“We’re going to add new payment methods in the parking area, we’ll create an aggressive marketing plan to always have a full balneario. I will create a body of volunteer security guards to watch over the natural resources, including college professors and schoolteachers from the region,” Morales said.

“Jointly with the Boquerón Merchants Association, we’ll develop​ events that benefit the local business community. We will provide parking for those who visit the town of Boquerón on weekends, and we’ll work on the construction of six new pickleball and beach tennis courts,” he said.

A later phase of the plan includes integrating Puerto Rican companies that want to collaborate in improving facilities, holding events and creating new attractions trending worldwide to attract more Puerto Ricans and tourists from around the world. The project also involves remodeling the old cafeteria building to create more businesses and options, holding global sporting events, and installing electric vehicle charging stations.

“In the long term, we’re working with a proposal to convert it into the first solar-powered balneario and creating an app to order food from Cabo Rojo-area restaurants and have it delivered,” Morales said. “As a result of this short- and medium-term tactical plan, we expect to increase the regular attendance of the balneario by more than 300%, improve the visitor experience, and host massive shows and sporting events,” Morales added.