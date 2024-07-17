Type to search

CofC looks to influence political platforms to promote return of diaspora

July 17, 2024
CofC President Luiz Pizarro-Otero, second from left, during the organization's annual meeting.

The group seeks to advocate its proposals to improve quality of life and foster economic development.

The Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce (CofC) has begun executing the new priorities established in its work plan, focusing on influencing the political parties’ proposals for the 2024 elections to address the demographic challenges the island faces through new public policy measures and stimulate economic development.

“After the presentation in May of two demographic studies, prepared for the CofC by research firm Ipsos and which reveal the reasons for the migration of Puerto Ricans to the U.S. mainland and the possibilities of their return to the island, the CofC has made it a priority to face the challenges of emigration with innovative proposals,” said the professional organization’s new president, Luis E. Pizarro-Otero.

“Education, health and security are strategic pillars for Puerto Rico’s economic development, which must be the focus of efforts to promote the return of the thousands of Puerto Ricans who have emigrated in the last 10 years,” he said.

The CofC has sent letters to the gubernatorial candidates of the different parties, formalizing its offer to collaborate in drafting government platforms that will be presented to voters as part of the 2024 election process, offering CofC experts to share concrete public policy proposals to be implemented to benefit the people, he said.

CofC studies revealed data on the role of economic development in the outmigration of Puerto Ricans and the possibilities of their return to the island. For example, 32% of those surveyed would consider returning to Puerto Rico if their quality of life on the island improves, referencing aspects such as the availability of employment opportunities, health services, security and education.

Twenty-nine percent of those surveyed identified the cost and accessibility of electricity and housing services as problems that would have to be overcome to return to the island. Meanwhile, another 29% of those surveyed pointed to local political parties and political status as causes of the problems that lead to outmigration from Puerto Rico to the U.S. mainland.

The strategic priorities of the CofC’s work plan for this election year are outlined in a series of resolutions approved by the institution at its annual meeting. These include topics such as promoting changes in government public policy due to demographic challenges that directly impact education, the health system and security, which covers both the context of public security and law enforcement as well as aspects of economic, energy, tax, infrastructure and food security on the island.

The resolutions include establishing sport as a vehicle for economic development and the Healthy Company project to establish corporate programs for the prevention of health conditions to benefit the workforce, among other initiatives.

“Our new board’s priority is to execute the resolutions approved at our annual meeting, through multi-sector collaborative efforts that promote the economic growth of Puerto Rico in the short, medium and long term,” Pizarro-Otero said.

“A key component is to provide the CofC’s experience and knowledge and of its membership to candidates and political communities to identify and promote concrete public policy proposals to improve the quality of life for all and boost our economic development,” Pizarro-Otero said.

NIMB Staff
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members.
