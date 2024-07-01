La Granja Guajataca launches website for online shopping

La Granja Guajataca in Quebradillas, known for its traditional Puerto Rican sweets, has launched a website to offer online shopping.

The Quebradillas-based business expands to cater to the Puerto Rican diaspora as well.

After more than 68 successful years in business, La Granja Guajataca in Quebradillas, Puerto Rico, begins a new chapter in its business endeavors by launching its first website.

The new digital platform offers an easy and secure online shopping experience. Customers can now browse the entire selection of memorabilia, traditional candy and more without having to step into the store.

“The diaspora of Puerto Ricans in the United States after Hurricane Maria increased significantly; it was exponential. Many of them would approach the farm or write to us to ask, ‘When are you going to have this store online?’ There is a nostalgia and sense of belonging that people look for in the flavors of the traditional sweets we sell,” said digital management leader and team member Catherine García-Cardona.

Founded by Luis A. Reyes before 1956, La Granja Guajataca started as a small business selling roast chicken in a friendly environment. As the business passed through family members, it evolved.

The late Domingo Fernández and his wife, Maria V., transformed it into a cultural tourist spot, selling traditional fried foods and introducing popular Puerto Rican sweets. It quickly grew in popularity and became a place for tourists to learn about the island’s culture and take home souvenirs.

“We had our main success and popularity come from the candy we sell; our customers are always asking us for more variety, and we do our best to provide. Since launching the website, we’ve gotten orders from Florida all the way to New York, and even some from within the island. It has definitely expanded our business ventures,” added García-Cardona.

Now owned by José D. Fernández and his family, the company works hard daily to innovate, including the use of online platforms. The current focus is to spread the word about their services and reach a broader audience.

“This was a move we decided on recently because … we have already been working for over 60 years. This is a legacy of three generations: my mother’s uncle started it, my father bought it, and now my wife and I continue it. We needed something new. Making this decision didn’t have any kind of pressure. We saw there was an opportunity for growth that we had never explored, maybe because we didn’t have any time or the knowledge to do it. However, someone approached us, willing to help make this dream a reality and we decided to launch the site,” said Fernández.

“The people of Puerto Rico have given La Granja Guajataca a nickname; they call it ‘La Casona’ because it is a traditional big wooden house. They also call it the house of sweets. This business is important because we must keep our traditions alive. There are products like these that are not available in the United States, and their flavor is unique. Our people crave it, no matter where they are in the world,” concluded Fernández.