Food Bank of Puerto Rico gets $20K donation from Campbell Soup Co. foundation

The Food Bank of Puerto Rico received $20,000.

New Jersey-based Campbell Soup Co. and the Campbell Soup Foundation announced a new round of 42 Community Impact Grants totaling nearly $1 million to organizations making an impact in the communities where Campbell has operations.

One of the recipients is the Food Bank of Puerto Rico, which received a $20,000 grant.

The grants provide support to nonprofit organizations operating in Campbell communities whose work aligns with one or more of the focus areas of the Foundation: increasing food access, encouraging healthy living and nurturing Campbell neighborhoods.

The latest round brings Campbell’s fiscal 2022 grantmaking total to more than $2 million, the company stated.

“Campbell is committed to building vibrant communities and making a positive impact in the neighborhoods where our employees live and work,” said Kate Barrett, Campbell’s director of community affairs and vice president of the Campbell Soup Foundation.

“The Community Impact Grants program empowers our employees to give back by nominating organizations making a meaningful impact in their hometowns,” she said.

Community Impact Grants were launched in 2019 to expand the geographic reach of the Foundation’s funding to more communities where Campbell has operations and to engage more employees in the grantmaking process.

This year’s grantees include 40 organizations in 30 Campbell plant and office communities and two national organizations supporting local chapters in multiple Campbell communities.