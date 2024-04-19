Type to search

Food Bank of Puerto Rico gets $20K grant from Campbell’s Foundation

The Food Bank of Puerto Rico’s efforts benefit people islandwide.

Campbell Soup Co. and The Campbell’s Foundation have announced $880,000 in Community Impact Grants to 44 nonprofit organizations positively impacting communities where Campbell operates.

The funding round includes the Food Bank of Puerto Rico, which received a $20,000 award.

The grants provide support to organizations that nurture Campbell neighborhoods, increase food access and encourage healthy living, Campbell’s stated.

These latest grants bring Campbell’s fiscal 2024 grantmaking total to more than $2.4 million. This year’s grantees include organizations in 30 Campbell communities from 16 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

“The Campbell’s Foundation Community Impact Grants program empowers our employees to give back and support organizations making a meaningful impact in the communities we call home,” said Kate Barrett, president of The Campbell’s Foundation.

The annual grant process starts with Campbell employees nominating local organizations to apply for grants, choosing from hundreds of organizations that submit statements of interest.

The grants support a variety of programs including food pantries, farmers’ markets, nutrition education, food waste initiatives, physical activity programs, and parks and public spaces.

The Food Bank of Puerto Rico may use the grant funding for programming and operations.

