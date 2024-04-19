Type to search

In-Brief

UPR’s Molecular Center to head used battery collections for a day

Contributor April 19, 2024
Adriana Rodríguez-Aponte shows the proper way to recycle batteries.

The event is part of the center’s Earth Day activities.

The University of Puerto Rico’s Molecular Center is set to celebrate Earth Day on April 22 by hosting a battery collection event for recycling from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its facilities in San Juan. 

The event will provide a drop-off area and a drive-thru option, making it accessible for the public to responsibly dispose of various types of batteries.

Accepted batteries include AA, A, C, D, 9-volt — either alkaline, zinc-carbon or lithium — as well as button or coin-type, and rechargeable Nickel Cadmium (Ni-Cd), Lithium Ion (Li-ion), Hydride and small-sealing nickel metal (Ni-MH), Nickel-Zinc (Ni-Zn) and Lead-acid (Pb) types.

The initiative not only promotes community involvement in environmental conservation but also aims to mitigate pollution by safely disposing of hazardous waste. It seeks to reduce the amount of toxic waste entering landfills and prevent hazardous chemicals from contaminating groundwater.

“We wish to contribute to the issue of conservation and carry out affirmative actions that promote a change in our daily and consumption habits. This event is an invitation to raise awareness about environmental conservation and sustainability, but also an opportunity to educate us all on the subject,” said Pearl Akamine, a spokesperson for the event’s organizing committee.

During the event, the Molecular Center will also provide educational opportunities, with scientists and university students sharing insights into their research. The event “is a step in promoting the sustainable development goals of the United Nations, particularly in ​​health, education, climate action and the development of alliances,” event officials noted.

Batteries may contain harmful metals such as mercury, lead, cadmium, nickel and silver. Some may contain valuable critical minerals such as cobalt, lithium and graphite that can be recovered and reused. Though rare, batteries can cause fires even if they appear “dead” or discharged.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

San Juan distributes portable batteries to patients with special needs
Contributor February 27, 2023
OutBack Energy Express tours P.R. to offer battery-based renewable training
Contributor May 3, 2018
Private energy co.’s offer to help restore PR’s power grid
Contributor October 2, 2017

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

“This project not only represents a significant investment in our island’s tourism infrastructure, but also symbolizes Puerto Rico’s ability to attract and execute large-scale projects.

The Investment Portfolio Program, with a budget of $800 million, plays a crucial role in offering loans with favorable terms for the development of projects that have the potential to transform the Puerto Rican economy.”

 

Puerto Rico Housing Secretary William Rodríguez regarding the construction of a $77 million dual-branded hotel project in San Juan’s Convention Center District, featuring Hilton’s Hampton and Homewood Suites.
The project by PRISA Group includes a 400-vehicle parking structure and a 175,000-square-foot hotel tower, financed by Banco Popular and a $10 million federal disaster recovery loan from the Economic Development Investment Portfolio Program managed by the Department of Housing.

Related Stories

San Juan distributes portable batteries to patients with special needs
OutBack Energy Express tours P.R. to offer battery-based renewable training
Private energy co.’s offer to help restore PR’s power grid
More about News is my Business

Follow us on X (Twitter):
©2024 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.