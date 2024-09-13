AM Best downgrades Universal Life Insurance Co.’s credit ratings

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Universal Group headquarters in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

However, the outlook was revised from negative to stable.

Credit rating agency AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating of Universal Life Insurance Co. (ULICO), based in Guaynabo, from B+ (Good) to B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating from “bbb-” (Good) to “bb+” (Fair).

“The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect ULICO’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as adequate, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management,” AM Best stated in its briefing.

The downgrade is attributed to a revision in the operating performance assessment from “strong” to “adequate.”

“Operating performance, while consistently profitable, has experienced a declining trend over the past several years, partially related to market conditions and non-recurring items,” AM Best noted.

However, second quarter results “reflect improving conditions versus prior year,” it stated.

“ULICO continues to reduce the effect of the counterparty risk with Private Bankers Life & Annuity, most recently with the Aug. 9, 2024, court appointment of a receiver assigned to execute ULICO’s judgment, but progress has been slow,” the agency said.

“While ULICO maintains a top market position in Puerto Rico, its business profile is limited by its concentrated product offering and geography. AM Best will continue to monitor the financials of ULICO,” it added.